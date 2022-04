Drivers might want to pump the brakes when driving through Milton in the coming weeks as the city installs new light displays that will put drivers’ speeds on full display. The Milton Common Council on Tuesday approved the purchase of six new digital radar speed signs to be placed along stretches of roads with speed limits ranging from 25 to 45 mph. At a total cost of $16,080, the signs...

MILTON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO