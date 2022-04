NEWINGTON – Elected officials made an agreement to ensure school staffing needs would be met before approving the town’s $134 million budget for 2022-23. Newington Town Council and the Board of Education entered into a Memorandum of Understanding during a special meeting Tuesday night. According to this agreement, the Council restored $592,113 to the BOE’s budget, or an increase of 2.46% over its 2021-22 budget, for a total of $78.6 million for 2022-23. The BOE agreed to return $476,600 to the town’s General Fund before June 30, the beginning of the new fiscal year, which is the projected surplus from Newington Public Schools’ Health Benefits Fund.

NEWINGTON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO