Ryan Reavis, Man Who Supplied Drugs To Mac Miller, Sentenced To Nearly 11 Years
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 39-year-old man has been sentenced for supplying the fentanyl-laced pills that killed Mac Miller.
Ryan Reavis has been sentenced to 131 months in jail, according to CBS LA . Miller’s assistant found the rapper unresponsive in his Los Angeles home on Sept. 7, 2018, and he was declared dead soon after.
In November, Reavis agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge.
Comments / 0