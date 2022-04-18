ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

What are some common tax filing mistakes?

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
 3 days ago
If you plan on filing your taxes on your own Monday night you may want to be extra cautious, not rush and try not to make any errors. 23ABC took a deep dive and found some information from the IRS on the common tax-filing mistakes and how you can avoid them.

The first and most obvious is making sure you enter information accurately. It can all be overwhelming so take your time. Using tax software should help prevent errors. This includes wages, dividends, bank interest, and other income received.

Double-check your filing status The Interactive Tax Assistant on the IRS website can help taxpayers choose the correct status, especially if more than one filing status applies.

You also want to double-check your bank account info. Taxpayers need to make sure they use the correct routing and account numbers on their tax returns if they are using direct deposit for their refund.

Missing or inaccurate Social Security numbers (SSN). Each SSN on a tax return should appear exactly as printed on the Social Security card.

Likewise, a name listed on a tax return should match the name on that person's Social Security card.

Math errors are some of the most common mistakes. They range from simple addition and subtraction to more complex calculations. Taxpayers should always double-check their math. Better yet, tax prep software does it automatically.

Taxpayers can make mistakes figuring things like their Earned Income Tax Credit , Child and Dependent Care Credit, Child Tax Credit, and Recovery Rebate Credit . The Interactive Tax Assistant can help determine if a taxpayer is eligible for tax credits or deductions. Tax software will calculate these credits and deductions and include any required forms and schedules. Taxpayers should double-check where items appear on the final return before clicking the submit button.

And last but not least do not forget to sign. In most cases, both spouses must sign a joint return. Taxpayers can avoid this error by filing their return electronically and digitally signing it before sending it to the IRS.

