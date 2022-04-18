ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

A’s put six players on COVID-19 IL

The Oakland A’s put six players on the COVID-19 injured list Monday, including closer Lou Trivino.

Joining Trivino on the IL are relief pitchers A.J. Puk and Kirby Snead, infielders Jed Lowrie and Chad Pinder, and catcher Austin Allen. It’s unclear if any of the players tested positive or are sitting due to contact tracing.

Allen, Snead and Puk, unvaccinated against COVID, were already on the restricted list and were not able to play in the weekend series at Toronto.

The A’s added infielders Nick Allen and Christian Lopes, and reliever Sam Selman as COVID replacements.

Outfielder Stephen Piscotty was put on COVID IL last Friday.

The A’s begin a three-game series against the visiting Baltimore Orioles beginning Monday night.

Trivino is 0-1 with a 4.91 ERA and two saves in four appearances this season.

Lowrie is hitting .250 with a home run and four RBIs in 20 at-bats.

Puk is 0-0 with a 2.25 ERA in three games while Snead is 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA in three appearances.

Allen has a hit in six at-bats with a run scored.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

