Lancaster County, PA

First case of avian flu in domestic poultry confirmed in PA

By Bill Palmer
 3 days ago

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is confirming the state’s first positive case of avian flu in domestic poultry in the state.

The department stated that the flu was detected in a flock of commercial chickens on a Lancaster County poultry farm on April 16.

The positive samples were taken from a flock located in East Donegal Township, Lancaster County, and were tested at the Pennsylvania Veterinary Laboratory. The findings were then confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa.

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza is mainly spread through direct contact between healthy birds and bodily waste from infected birds.

The disease can cause birds to have a sudden death without clinical signs, lack of energy and appetite, decreased egg production, soft-shelled or misshapen eggs, swelling, nasal discharge, coughing, sneezing, lack of coordination, and diarrhea.

“With this detection, the department has activated our response plan and placed a quarantine on the farm and all commercial poultry facilities within a 10 kilometer radius of the infected flock in order to protect Pennsylvania’s $7.1 billion poultry industry,” said Russell Redding, PA Secretary of Agriculture.

According to the CDC, no human cases of avian influenza have been detected in the United States.

While there is no risk to the public, and poultry and eggs are safe to eat if cooked properly, avian flu is highly infectious and can be fatal to domestic birds including chickens, ducks, geese, quail, pheasants, guinea fowl, and turkeys.

“There is no immediate public health concern for Pennsylvanians, and we are prepared to respond to this agricultural issue. However, wild birds carry the virus and do not respect property or state lines. Anyone visiting a farm should be aware that your vehicles and shoes may carry the virus from other places you have walked. Clean them thoroughly and stay away from poultry barns unless you have to be there. Please be vigilant and do your part to protect our farms,” said Redding.

A task force has been working regularly to address the threat of the disease to Pennsylvania’s wild and domestic bird populations.

That task force includes the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, the departments of Agriculture, Health, General Services and Environmental Protection, State Police, Game Commission, Air National Guard, U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service’s, Veterinary Services, and Wildlife Services.

The task force will carry out the plan which includes education, public outreach, minimizing risk factors through strict biosecurity measures, continued surveillance, testing, and management.

If you suspect that your poultry is infected with avian influenza, please report those concerns to 717-772-2852, option 1.

Sick or dead wild birds should be reported to the Pennsylvania Game Commission at 610-926-3136.

IN THIS ARTICLE
