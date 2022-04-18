THUNDERBOLT 12: Checking road conditions around New York City
The city is preparing for some wet weather and heavy rain tonight into Tuesday morning. News 12's Julio Avila is in Thunderbolt 12 to check out the road conditions.
The city is preparing for some wet weather and heavy rain tonight into Tuesday morning. News 12's Julio Avila is in Thunderbolt 12 to check out the road conditions.
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.https://news12.com
Comments / 0