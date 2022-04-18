ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
THUNDERBOLT 12: Checking road conditions around New York City

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
The city is preparing for some wet weather and heavy rain tonight into Tuesday morning. News 12's Julio Avila is in Thunderbolt 12 to check out the road conditions.

