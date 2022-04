WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Wichita police say a man pulled from a vehicle Tuesday morning has died from his injuries. Around 9:25 a.m., officers were called to investigate a vehicle submersion in the 2300 block of south McLean. They arrived on the scene around to find 58-year-old Christopher Cotter in the vehicle unconscious. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

WICHITA, KS ・ 14 HOURS AGO