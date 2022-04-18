ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

EGLE to provide rural communities with more recycling opportunities

By Roxanne Werly
UpNorthLive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Earth week kicked off Monday and state leaders are focusing on increasing recycling numbers in the state. The Michigan Department of Environment...

upnorthlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Governor meets with local climate activists in northern Michgian

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Local climate activists were joined by Governor Whitmer in northern Michigan to promote clean energy, on Thursday. The Governor announced her plan to achieve 100% carbon neutrality at a solar field in Leelanau County. It is part of the MI Healthy Climate Plan to replace...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Michiganders to receive extra help with groceries this April

LANSING, Mich. - All Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will continue to receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in April. The additional assistance will help approximately 1.31 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households across the state. “Michiganders will receive additional assistance to put...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Governor attends tourism conference in Grand Traverse County

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – Governor Whitmer joined business owners from across the state at the pure Michigan conference on tourism in Grand Traverse County. The governor talked about the Build Michigan Together Plan. Parts of the plan's focus is helping the state's small businesses during the pandemic.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

MDHHS issues proposal requests for housing to persons with HIV/AIDS

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – A new program could help provide housing opportunities for persons with HIV or AIDS. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has issued a request for proposals to help move eligible persons and/or households from a unstable housing situations into stable housing. Eligible applicants...
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
The Daily Yonder

Q&A: The Magic of Bookstores in Rural Communities

Editor’s Note: This interview first appeared in Path Finders, an email newsletter from the Daily Yonder. Each week, Path Finders features a Q&A with a rural thinker, creator, or doer. Like what you see here? You can join the mailing list at the bottom of this article and receive more conversations like this in your inbox each week.
VIROQUA, WI
JC Post

Drill provided opportunity for multiple agency training

Multiple agencies conducted a joint training exercise in the 300 block of Grant Ave. on Friday. It involved the simulation of an active shooter at Konza Prairie Community Health Center. Junction City Police Chief John Lamb said anytime they can train they will take advantage of it. "Best we could in a simulated, safe environment, not only for the participants such as Konza Health but also for the officers we tried to engage their senses, their situation awareness and their response, and start thinking how would I do this and verbalize it on the radio to the other participants in the event."
JUNCTION CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rural Communities#Great Lakes#Wpbn
UpNorthLive.com

Gov. Whitmer fights to keep Palisades Nuclear Plant open

COVERT, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is pushing to keep a southwest Michigan nuclear plant open and operating another nine years after plans for it to shut down were announced. Palisades Power Plant in Covert Township is scheduled to shut down at the end of May. Nuclear plants to...
MICHIGAN STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

New program aimed at cleaning up drinking water

(The Center Square) – Cleaning up Delaware’s drinking water is the focus of a new program, Gov. John Carney said. The governor announced funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will be used to fund a grant program aimed at providing clean drinking water and wastewater system improvements in the state with the creation of the Clean Water Trust.
POLITICS
UpNorthLive.com

Northwest Education Services hosts technology advisory event

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Staff in charge of helping students focus on technical careers looked to business leaders for feedback on future training. The Northwest Education Services Career Tech Center hosted its annual advisory event. More than 250 business owners and industry professionals shared ideas on the schools...
EDUCATION
UpNorthLive.com

Network forms to assist Afghan refugees settle in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — A group of Detroit corporate and community leaders has come together to provide support services to refugees from Afghanistan and other nations as they resettle in the city. The launch of the Detroit Refugee Network was announced Wednesday by Samaritas, a statewide health and human services...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
UpNorthLive.com

CRISIS IN THE CLASSROOM: Area housing a concern for Elk Rapids Schools

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- In this week's crisis in the classroom UpNorthLive is digging deeper into another serious consequence of not having homes to meet the needs of younger families. "Lack of affordable housing impacts schools greatly because people move into a district and theoretically they go to the...
ELK RAPIDS, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Consumers Energy to end use of coal in Michigan by 2025

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – Consumers Energy and the Attorney General have reached a settlement to end the use of coal in Michigan, according to a press release. Attorney General Dana Nessel entered into a proposed settlement agreement with Consumers Energy Company in its integrated resource planning case, Case No. U-21090, before the Michigan Public Service Commission.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Kalkaska Schools tries to stop students from vaping

KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Kalkaska Schools is taking steps to control an increase in students vaping at school. According to the district-going forward students caught vaping could get a ticket from law enforcement and lose their ability to participate in school activities including dances and field trips. Multiple incidents...
KALKASKA, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Wyatt's Law passes Senate, headed to Governor Whitmer

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- (UPDATE: APRIL 20) After seven years of sitting in the state legislature, Michigan’s senate today passed a package of bills aimed at stopping repeat child abuse. Every bill in the nine-bill package passed with unanimous support. That includes “Wyatt’s Law,” it would create a statewide...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

The 85th National Trout Festival underway in Kalkaska

KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The 85th annual National Trout Festival is back!. Festivities are kicking off right now with the opening ceremony here at the National Trout Memorial Fountain. The 2022 National Trout Festival king and queen are being crowned and there will be live entertainment, food, raffles and...
KALKASKA, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Women lost jobs at a higher rate in the pandemic, expert says

WASHINGTON (WJLA) — The pandemic impacted women in the workplace and exposed some of the major disparities women face. According to Sara Jane Glynn with the U.S. Department of Labor Women’s Bureau, a million more women lost their jobs during the pandemic compared to men. During The Wellness...
PUBLIC HEALTH
UpNorthLive.com

Leelanau County administrator retires after 10 years

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- After 10 years of serving as the Leelanau County administrator, Chet Janik is retiring. The county board of commissioners accepted Janik’s letter of resignation Wednesday. Commissioners also discussed the qualifications, skills and duties of the next administrator. “Well, it's bittersweet,” Janik said. “I really...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy