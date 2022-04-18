EGLE to provide rural communities with more recycling opportunities

Multiple agencies conducted a joint training exercise in the 300 block of Grant Ave. on Friday. It involved the simulation of an active shooter at Konza Prairie Community Health Center. Junction City Police Chief John Lamb said anytime they can train they will take advantage of it. "Best we could in a simulated, safe environment, not only for the participants such as Konza Health but also for the officers we tried to engage their senses, their situation awareness and their response, and start thinking how would I do this and verbalize it on the radio to the other participants in the event."

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 25 DAYS AGO