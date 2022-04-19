ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. gaming reports earnings, top games

By Dave Sess
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Gambling continues to grow in Pennsylvania.

The numbers for March are at a new all-time high. Pennsylvanians made bets totaling $462 million, blowing past the previous mark of $432 million set in November.

Margaritaville expected to open in the Poconos in 2024 by: Emily Silvi

The record was driven by all-time highs of $110 million for internet casino gaming and $90 million for retail table games.

Pennsylvania had $30 million wagered on sports, which was taxable. That was just 3% higher than a year ago.

The total tax revenue generated collectively through all forms of gaming and fantasy contests was $187, 018,857 during March 2022.

The top three earners were retail slots, retail tables and iGaming slots.

The top three casinos were Valley Forge Casino Resort, Hollywood Casino at the Meadows and Rivers Casino Pittsburgh.

