Cranston, RI

Softball: Errors hurt Chariho in loss to Cranston West

Westerly Sun
 3 days ago

CRANSTON — Chariho High was limited to four hits and lost to Cranston West, 11-3, in...

www.thewesterlysun.com

Westerly Sun

Girls basketball: 'Passion for the game' — Wheeler's Hauptmann an ECC Div. IV first-teamer

NORTH STONINGTON — This was a season of uncertainty for Wheeler High's girls basketball team and first-year coach Vanessa Kobyluck. The Lions played just five games a year ago because the season was abbreviated due to the pandemic and they had an in-season COVID-19 outbreak within the team. Luckily for Wheeler and Kobyluck, the Lions had one of the best female athletes in recent school history — senior Addie Hauptmann — to help ease the transition.
SOCCER
Westerly Sun

Boys lacrosse: Bulldogs fall in nonleague game to Fitch

WESTERLY — Westerly High was limited to one first-half goal and lost to Fitch, 12-6, in a nonleague boys lacrosse game Wednesday. Liam Cody scored three goals for the Bulldogs (1-4). Jack Morrone, Eric Fusaro and Matthew Horton each added a goal, and Andrew Pietraszka and Lance Williams each had an assist.
WESTERLY, RI
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
Westerly Sun

Softball: Mt. Hope's Reily Amaral no-hits Westerly, fans 18

WESTERLY — Mt. Hope junior right-hander Reily Amaral wasn't perfect against Westerly High on Thursday. But she was pretty darn close. Amaral no-hit the Bulldogs, striking out 18 along the way in the Huskies' 8-0 Division II softball victory at Cimalore Field. Just about every pitch was working. "Today,...
WESTERLY, RI
Westerly Sun

Running: DeCastro is top local finisher at Boston Marathon

BOSTON — Steven deCastro, of Pawcatuck, was the top local finisher in Monday's Boston Marathon. He completed the 26.2-mile course in 2:56.17 and finished 2,367th. Other local finishers were James Wilcox, Wyoming, (3:24:09; 8,838th), Jim Tiernan, Pawtauck (3:31.17, 10,830th), Eileen Lassek, Westerly (3:33:00, 11,243rd), Thomas Krysil, Mystic (3:50:20, 15,531st), Anni Rodgers, Mystic (3:59:50, 17,364th), Michael Allen, Stonington, (3:59:58, 17,385th), Patrick Wyllie, Ashaway (4:03:50, 17,939th), Mark Roberts, Pawcatuck (4:11:14, 18,966th) and Amby Burfoot, Mystic (4:51:00, 22,520th).
BOSTON, MA
Westerly Sun

Baseball: Cimini fans 10 in Bears' win over Montville

STONINGTON — Dylan Cimini struck out 10, Nick Cannella hit a key early single and Wyatt Verbridge drove in three runs as Stonington High topped Montville, 7-3, in an ECC out-of-division baseball game Wednesday. Cimini pitched shutout six innings, allowed four hits and walked just two batters to improve...
Westerly Sun

Liam Flynn

WOOD RIVER JCT. — Alan Carpenter drove in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth as Char…
SPORTS
Westerly Sun

Baseball: Wheeler loses to unbeaten Lyman

LEBANON, Conn. — Unbeaten Lyman Memorial shut out Wheeler High, 12-0, in an ECC Division IV baseball game on Tuesday. The game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule. Wheeler finished with just one hit, a single by James Main in the third inning. Lyman is 7-0,...
LEBANON, CT
Westerly Sun

Girls lacrosse: Logel scores six in Stonington win

MONTVILLE — Emma Logel scored six goals and Gabby Dimock had four as Stonington High beat Montville, 14-7, in an ECC Division II girls lacrosse game Tuesday. Stonington led 6-2 at the half. Ivy Goodman contributed three goals and two assists. Dimock also had two assists. Katherine Glenn scored the remaining Stonington goal. Laurel Goebel had an assist.
STONINGTON, CT
Westerly Sun

Softball: Hauptmann, Main carry Wheeler past New London

NEW LONDON — Addie Hauptmann homered and Reese Main recorded 11 strikeouts as Wheeler High beat New London, 11-4, in an ECC Division IV softball game Tuesday. Haputmann hit her homer down the left field line in the fifth inning bringing home two runs. She finished 3 for 4 with four runs scored, three RBIs and two doubles. Haputmann is hitting .714 for the season.
NEW LONDON, CT
Westerly Sun

Boys swimming: Offseason workout regimen pays off for All-Division II first-teamer Champlin

WESTERLY — When the 2020-21 boys swimming season ended last winter, Westerly High coach Thomas Weismuller and Brayden Champlin had a conversation. "We set some goals based on his targets. We came up with a dry-land workout program and he was very consistent over the summer," Weismuller said. "He came back stronger and his stroke was more consistent, and that allowed us to work on other things."
WESTERLY, RI
The Herald News

Who is the Herald News High School Player of the Week for April 11-16

FALL RIVER— Vote for your favorite athlete right now. The high school spring season is underway for Greater Fall River teams. There were great individual performances for last week, including Somerset Berkley's Gabriella Nugent's gem in the circle and hitting performance against Durfee. The Hilltoppers' Josh Boria threw nearly 115 pitches against Greater New Bedford. Don't...
FALL RIVER, MA
The Providence Journal

Players from Bryant and Providence basketball announce that they are moving on to other teams

Tuesday brought a pair of departures from the state’s March Madness qualifiers.  Luis Hurtado Jr. and Brycen Goodine will leave Bryant and Providence, respectively. Hurtado has already announced a commitment to Mercer while Goodine is in the NCAA transfer portal.  The Bulldogs and Friars are among those reshuffling rosters ahead of the 2022-23 season....
PROVIDENCE, RI

