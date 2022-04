The 2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2 served as the official pace truck for this year’s Food City Dirt Race from Bristol Motor Speedway. This past Sunday played host to the second running of NASCAR’s rather novel Bristol Dirt Race. The sanctioning body trucked in 23,000 cubic yards of dirt to the historic half-mile track for a fun-filled, 250-lap feature race. The race was nearly won by Chevrolet driver Tyler Reddick, however the Richard Childress Racing driver was unfortunately taken out by Ford’s Chase Briscoe on the final lap, allowing Kyle Busch to back his way into the win. While a Chevy didn’t win the rain-interrupted dirt race, the automaker still got plenty of brand exposure out of the event thanks to the pace truck.

