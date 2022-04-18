Mayor considers mask mandates, return of Key to NYC as COVID cases rise

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in New York City and Mayor Eric Adams said than an announcement could be expected as early as Tuesday that the city may move into a yellow alert level.

Yellow alert level means that there is medium risk of community spread of COVID-19.

The mayor said on Monday that he is considering bringing back the mask mandate in public schools, as well as reinstating the Key to NYC mandate, requiring vaccinations for certain places.

Mayor Adams says he’s going to be speaking with doctors to determine whether the mandates will return.

Adams says there aren’t high levels of hospitalizations to go along with the spike due to so many New Yorkers being vaccinated and boosted.

Health experts say that the city’s seven-day positivity rate is 7% and in order for the city to move to yellow, the rate must reach 10%, which it is slowly heading toward.

A federal judge in Florida voided the national mask mandate covering airports, planes, and other travel. Reports say that the Transportation Safety Administration is not enforcing masks on planes following that ruling. But the MTA says it will continue to follow CDC guidelines for New York city transportation and that it will review the Florida court order.