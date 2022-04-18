ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crescent City, CA

Man arrested on active warrant, teen found in Nevada

By Brandon Downs
actionnewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCRESCENT CITY, Calif. - A man has been arrested in an investigation into a missing teenager, according...

A California teenager who disappeared last summer was found in Nevada and her stepfather was taken into custody, authorities said. Katauna Whisenant, 14, was located by Nevada State Police, and her stepfather was arrested on an active warrant, the police chief in the Northern California town of Crescent City, where the girl is from, said in a statement Sunday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crescent City, CA
State
Nevada State
Local
California Crime & Safety
Crescent City, CA
Crime & Safety
