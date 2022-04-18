ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputies arrest man in connection with Pulaski County burglaries

By Katie Greathouse
 3 days ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Prosecutors charged a St. Robert man in connection with multiple burglaries in Pulaski County.

The first burglary happened on the evening of April 12. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Department says someone stole several items from the 21000 block of Spruce Road. The stolen items included a snow plow, tow straps, tools, a catalytic converter and a Crain Smart computer box.

The next day detectives saw a van that matched the description of the vehicle used in the burglary. The driver allowed authorities to search the van and take photos. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Department said detectives let the driver go because more investigating needed to be done.

Deputies responded to a burglary on April 14 in the 16000 block of Lawrence Lane. The victim told investigators he was missing military equipment and two guitars.

Investigators said the description of the missing instruments matched photographs taken during the traffic stop the day before.

Deputies tried to contact the driver of the van in St. Robert and found him hiding under a bed at a home. Deputies arrested Jarett Horne. Prosecutors charged Horne Friday with two counts of second-degree burglary, three counts of felony stealing and one count of tampering with a vehicle.

Online court records show his bond was set at $50,000.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Department said stolen property has been returned to multiple victims and more charges are expected to be filed.

