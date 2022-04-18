BTS To Drop Next Album On June 10th

Click here to read the full article. BTS wrapped up their sold-out Las Vegas residency Saturday, but not before the K-pop superstars revealed some big news to the Army in attendance: The release date for their next album.
In a minute-long video that appeared at the end of BTS’ last show at Allegiant Stadium — and later posted on BTS’ official social media — career-spanning footage of the group concluded with the tagline “We Are Bulletproof” and a date, June 10, 2022.
[공지] #BTS 신보 발매 안내 (+ENG/JPN/CHN)https://t.co/Pxb2rZbyCc pic.twitter.com/qkuPPA4cmx
— BTS_official (@bts_bighit) April 17, 2022
