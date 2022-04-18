ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Pinky Swear Project to perform at Wildey

By Scott Marion
Members of the Pinky Swear Project include back left to right, Donna Wilson, Debbie Maneke, Christy Luster and Dianna Pallas, and front row left to right, Diane Enloe and Carol Hodson. (Courtesy of Bob Ahrens/For the Intelligencer)

The Pinky Swear Project is back in action.

Pinky Swear Project is a six-woman theatrical group bringing live readings of Nora and Delia Ephron’s “Love, Loss and What I Wore” to the St. Louis area through a series of fundraising events.

The group’s next appearance is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 22 at the Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville, with the Pinky Swear Project’s proceeds benefiting the Good Samaritan House shelter for women and children.

The Pinky Swear Project is comprised of performers Carol Hodson, Christy Luster, Debbie Maneke, Dianna Pallas and Donna Wilson, plus director Diana Enloe.

“Three years ago, at a cast party after a production, we all got together in my kitchen and talked about the possibility of performing together,” said Enloe, who is from Godfrey. “Individually, we were aware of ‘Love, Loss and What I Wore’ but we hadn’t talked about it as a group.

“A few minutes later, we made the commitment with a pinky swear to be committed to performing ‘Love, Loss and What I Wore’ as a fundraiser for arts organizations and agencies that support women and children. We had to stop for a couple of years (due to the COVID-19 pandemic), but the Wildey will be our seventh performance.”

The most recent performance by Pinky Swear Project, and its first since the start of the pandemic, was March 18 at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Previous performances were at Alfresco Performing Arts Center in Granite City, Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey, Friends of Theater and Dance at SIUE, Miner’s Theatre in Collinsville and Jacoby Arts Center in Alton.

The May 22 show at the Wildey marks the first time that the Pinky Swear Project has performed to benefit Good Samaritan House.

So far, the group’s performances have raised about $4,500 to various charities.

“I don’t think we’ve ever duplicated a charity,” Enloe said.

A love for theater is a common denominator for the six women in the Pinky Swear Project.

“This is heartwarming for us because we all met through theater, and we’re blessed with our shared passion for theater. This is a way for us to give back,” said Hodson, who is from Edwardsville and lives in Kirkwood.

Enloe, meanwhile, met Wilson and Maneke when she was the stage director for productions at Alton High School.

“I didn’t know (Pallas) but I had seen her perform in ‘A Christmas Story’ and I asked Carol (Hodson) who that wonderful actress was,” Enloe added. “I was excited when she joined our group.”

An appreciation for “Love, Loss and What I Wore” is another driving force for the group.

“We talk about wedding dresses, first bras, Brownie uniforms, prom dresses and what’s in women’s closets,” Enloe said. “A lot of it is about what our mothers said about how to look and what to wear.

“We’re constantly working on it to make it even better. If you saw it before, it’s not going to be the same.”

Maneke, likewise, has a passion for performing “Love, Loss and What I Wore” because women of all ages can relate to it.

“It’s poignant, it’s very funny and it’s mobile – you can take it on the road and go everywhere with it,” said Maneke, who is from Alton and now lives in Edwardsville.

“At SIUE, someone came up to me afterwards and said how relieved she was to know that other women have these same thoughts."

At the same time, male audiences can also appreciate “Love, Loss and What I Wore.”

Pallas believes that the diversity of the six women in the Pinky Swear Project, along with their mission, adds to the group’s chemistry.

“We’re doing what we love and we’re helping people and I don’t know what is better than that,” said Pallas, who lives in Edwardsville.

“We’re all different ages and at different places in our lives, but this group provides a connection for all of us,” Maneke added. “We have someone in their 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s, but it’s exciting how it all works so well. We were all doing theater, but we felt like we weren’t doing enough. We needed to do something to make a difference and we feel like we are.”

Maneke added that performing “Love, Loss and What I Wore” provides a different type of challenge than what the women do for various local theater groups.

“We have our words, our faces and our bodies,” Maneke said. “We all play several different characters and tell different stories with different accents and different facial expressions. It’s all about the words that Nora and Delia (Ephron) wrote.”

Tickets for the May 22 performance at the Wildey are $20 and are available at http://www.wildeytheatre.com/ .

Donations of household cleaning and paper products will be collected at the performance.

To book a Pinky Swear Project event for your organization, email denloe5003@charter.net .

“We encourage people to let us know about their charities because we can always do something for them, and that’s usually how we get our next show,” Pallas said. “Somebody sees the performance and they really enjoy it, and they think it would be great for their charity.”

For more information about the group, visit The Pinky Swear Project on Facebook.

