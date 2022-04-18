Harry Styles Introduces New Songs, Sings With Shania Twan At Coachella

Olivia Wilde is Harry Styles’ biggest fan. The actress was spotted cheering on her talented beau as he headlined the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Friday night. In videos shared via social media by fans who were at the festival, Wilde could be seen dancing in the crowd with pals like James Corden. The “House” star – chic in a floral silk Gucci dress, YSL peacoat and a bandana from Styles’ new Pleasing line – was spotted walking towards the stage at one point to get a better view. Another viral video shows Styles seemingly catching a...

