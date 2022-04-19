ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Jennifer Glasgow hired as new Chief Education Officer for Little Rock

By Talk Business & Politics staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLittle Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. announced Monday (April 18) that Jennifer Glasgow has been hired by the city as its new Chief Education Officer. She replaces C.Ed.O. Dr. Jay Barth, who left the position in March to lead the Clinton Presidential Library. Dionne Jackson, Ed.D., chief equity officer, has served...

