Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr Stage Beatles Reunion On Double Date With Their Wives

By Cynthia Cook
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
Image Credit: AP

Get back to where you once belonged! Paul McCartney, 79, and Ringo Starr, 81, were spotted having a good ol’ time together last week in Los Angeles, sharing a low-key dinner with their wives, Nancy Shevell, 62, and Barbara Bach, 74. The duo, who worked together on such beloved Beatles hits like “Help!”, “Eleanor Rigby”, and “Let It Be”, both wore casual black looks for the outing and were spotted chit-chatting after the meal and also sharing a tender hug before heading off.

Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr spotted out having dinner with their wives (BACKGRID).

For Beatles heads, it’s nice to see the guys coming together again and enjoying life! Since the inception of their groundbreaking pop rock group that hit it big in the 1960s (and sadly parted ways in 1970), Paul and Ringo have remained good friends — and apparently their wives have, as well. The pair also seem to be keeping each other great company since the other two members of their group, John Lennon and George Harrison, passed away in 1980 and 2001, respectively.

Ringo Starr & Paul McCartney (James Gourley/Shutterstock).

Prior to the L.A. meeting with his former band mate, Paul soaked up some island rays with his wife, photographed taking a stroll Gustavia, the capital of St. Barts, on March 28. Sir Paul dressed in a black shirt with matching shorts that also featured white stripes on one leg. He shielded himself from the sunrays with a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses. Nancy, for her part, dressed for the weather, opting for a white maxi dress covered in a vibrant floral print. The third wife of Paul also wore a wide-brimmed hair and sunglasses combo and let her long brown hair flow in the Caribbean wind.

The couple surely wasn’t afraid to enjoy a bit of PDA on the trip, celebrating their 11 years of marriage together in the sweetest way possible. The “Drive My Car” singer was clearly still smitten with Nancy during their day trip, where she was seen gazing at the brunette businesswoman sweetly, before pulling her in for a tender kiss.

Jack
2d ago

I can still envision old Ed Sullivan on stage, saying the five words that changed the world of music forever.... "Lady's and gentlemen, The Beatles"

Guest - 53
2d ago

Strawberry Field Forever, Eleanor Rigby, Yellow Submarine, Hey Jude, Yesterday, Help.

Jack
2d ago

Wow. Barbara Bach still looks good. I know that's likely due to a lot of nips and tucks, but from what I can see in the picture, she's still a very pretty lady.

