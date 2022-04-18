ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quickies: Swedish House Mafia + Charli XCX

By Music News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA DROP ALBUM BEFORE COACHELLA: Swedish House Mafia, the trio of Steve Angello, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Axwell, released their first, full length album, Paradise Again, on Friday...

Rolling Stone

Coachella 2022: The 24 Best Things We Saw

Click here to read the full article. It took three years for music to return to Indio’s Empire Polo Club. But Covid seemed to be an afterthought this past weekend as fans flocked to each Coachella stage, mostly unmasked. Overall, the fest’s 2022 edition served as an exciting three-day celebration of live music’s resurgence, with Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia alongside the Weeknd topping the bill. (Kanye West’s last-minute drop-off went seemingly unnoticed.) History was made throughout the weekend, as Eilish became the youngest headliner in history, and Pabllo Vittar the first drag queen to perform. Meanwhile 2NE1...
