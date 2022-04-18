ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Proposed redevelopment of CB golf course irks local golfers

By Isabella Basco
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wQUjs_0fCzMNlO00

Some day we could see a new way to get from downtown Omaha to Council Bluffs: through a bridge for bikers, pedestrians and other forms of transit. It would be built over the Missouri River.

It's part of the Urban Core, a strategic plan by the Greater Omaha Chamber for the City of Omaha.

The bridge would start at Dodge Park and end somewhere on 10th and Douglas. The catch is it would require redevelopment of the Dodge Park Golf Course which is the only course owned by the City of Council Bluffs.

On average the golf course made more than $150,000 over the last two years. But Mayor Matt Walsh says the land has the capacity to house multiple large high-rise buildings.

"We have three other golf courses in Council Bluffs and many, many others in Omaha. My job as the Mayor of Council Bluffs [is] to do what's best for the citizens," Walsh said.

Kip Peterson, who is an avid golfer at Dodge Park, begs to differ.

"To play a couple of the other courses, you have to become members, or you have to pay twice the green fees for the average man — which is not economically sound for a lot of golfers who want to play here. The money is going to be twice, three times [as much] just to play golf," Peterson said.

Walsh insists on looking out for the "greater good." After all, the bridge could contribute to the city's growth. More developments could lead to more property taxes.

"The more property taxes could go to the city which would spread the property tax base out. The current property taxpayers wouldn't have to pay as much," Walsh said.

Peterson holds a different version of what the "greater good" looks like.

"This place is here. It is thriving. Let it continue to thrive," Peterson said.

Council Bluffs would also like to extend a possible streetcar across the river to the Dodge Park development site. At this point, the City of Council Bluffs is studying the feasibility of the bridge. The plan is to hire a consultant by early summer. If the city goes through with the bridge, it could take as long as 10 to 15 years for it to materialize.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 3

Related
KCCI.com

Mistake forces closure of two Downtown Des Moines bridges

DES MOINES, Iowa — There was supposed to be one lane of traffic in each direction during construction on the multi-million dollar Second Avenue bridge project over the Des Moines River and Birdland Drive. A construction mistake on the Birdland Drive bridge forced both bridges to close. It also...
DES MOINES, IA
WOWT

Water main break in Omaha sends geyser into air

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - M.U.D. crews were on the scene of an unintentional car wash in the Old Mill area of Omaha. The utility tells 6 News it appears an eight-inch water main broke sending a plume of water at least 70 feet into the air. There was no construction...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Neighbors feel forgotten as Omaha city project falls through cracks

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 6 News investigation into an Omaha street project that went untouched for weeks. The reason may surprise you. For almost a month, Bill Tokosh has been unable to use his driveway because a street repair project fell through the cracks. “In my mind, this has...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Council Bluffs, IA
Sports
Local
Nebraska Government
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Omaha, NE
Council Bluffs, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Council Bluffs, IA
Omaha, NE
Sports
Omaha, NE
Government
98.1 KHAK

Okay, Okay I Found the DUMBEST Law in Eastern Iowa

This particularly silly Iowa law remains on the books in Mount Vernon. The law is quite picky when it comes not to how Iowans play softball, but when they play. The lights at the Mount Vernon softball diamond shall be used only for organized games and tournaments unless permission is obtained from the Parks and Recreation Director. In no event shall the lights at the ballpark be on after 10:30 p.m. on any night.
IOWA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Have You Driven on This Secret Road in Iowa?

Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Walsh
94.1 KRNA

9 Reasons You Should Never Move to Eastern Iowa

One of the biggest mistakes I've ever made was moving to Iowa. I honestly can't believe what I've got myself into. I don't know what to do with all of the extra time I have, not having to sit in traffic, or all of the money I've saved because housing is affordable here.
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls man may be linked to 2 Iowa cold cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A cold case investigation involving a Sioux Falls man is not over. Last November, KELOLAND Investigates reported a judge ruled that Algene Vossen, 80, was mentally incompetent to stand trial for the murder of a Willmar, Minnesota, woman back in 1974. Prosecutors immediately filed...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Park Golf#Golfers#Uban Construction#The Urban Core#The Greater Omaha Chamber
3 News Now

Iowa company fined for sewage discharge near drinking water source

An Ottumwa company will pay $5,500 for releasing thousands of gallons of municipal wastewater into a rural area with a drain that leads directly to underground tile lines. The wastewater flowed into a ditch and creek that feed the Des Moines River, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
OTTUMWA, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Herbster, Heineman differ on possible Slama meeting

News Channel Nebraska has learned that Charles Herbster, one of the frontrunners in the GOP race for governor, and former Gov. Dave Heineman don’t see eye to eye on potentially significant meetings—meetings that did or did not occur—involving State Sen. Julie Slama. [View both Herbster's and Heineman's...
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Former Iowa City doctor accused of professional incompetence

A former Iowa City physician has been charged by the Iowa Board of Medicine with professional incompetence. Dr. Shafik N. Wassef, a 38-year-old Iowa-licensed physician who formerly practiced in Iowa City, is charged by the board with four violations of the rules governing the practice of medicine in Iowa. They include professional incompetence related to […] The post Former Iowa City doctor accused of professional incompetence appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA CITY, IA
WOWT

BREAKING: Man stabbed in north Omaha

Brad Ashford, who also served as a Nebraska state senator for many years, died Tuesday morning at the age of 72. Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster will be a featured speaker at former President Trump's rally in Nebraska next week. 6 News WOWT now on NEXTGEN TV. Updated: 5 hours...
OMAHA, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy