ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Affordable Housing Preservation Coalition to provide affordable housing relief

By Jada Williams
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SOZ6G_0fCzLmbE00

Inflation is making life a bit harder for families like Ann Gainer and her son Darryl Stanley.

Left to watch as their rent keeps going up.

Relief could be insight for families like Griner's; dealing with those rental hikes.

The family lives at Plantations at Pine Lake Apartments in Tallahassee.

The complex was bought by non-profit company Affordable Housing Preservation Coalition.

Chris Walker with AHPC says their goal is to make sure people are paying what they can afford.

The non profit bought the north east apartment complex in December.

Seventy-five percent of the apartments will rent at a rate based on tenants income.

As tenants move out, people who qualify for affordable housing will be able to move in.

Or in Gainer's case, existing renters may get the chance to see a reduction in rent.

The non-profit also plans to buy three more complexes to help meet the affordable housing need.

Alianna Leonard with Apartment Life is also helping by partnering with AHPC to bring even more resources to tenants.

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

County needs to address affordable housing

I would like to address the fact that Citrus County has a serious housing shortage for people in a lower tax bracket. My best friend is a single mother with two children. She works full-time to support her family. She was recently given 30 days to vacate her home in Beverly Hills because the owner is selling the property, which is completely within his right.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

Affordable housing complex nears groundbreaking

Developer GMD Development is getting close to breaking ground on Junegrass Place, a deed-restricted affordable housing project slated for Kalispell’s North Meridian Road. Thomas Geffner with the Seattle developer said the company hopes to receive its building permits from the city of Kalispell in early April, and it plans on breaking ground shortly after those permits are received.
KALISPELL, MT
Itemlive.com

Lynn forum keys in on affordable housing

LYNN — The city and the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) hosted its first public forum Wednesday night on building affordable housing by using a municipally-owned lot located between School The post Lynn forum keys in on affordable housing appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
WMBB

Bay Co. affordable housing increases assistance funds

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay County affordable housing program is increasing down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers from $50,000 to $75,000. At Tuesdays Bay County Commission meeting, the housing program manager Tammy Harris spoke to the board saying how clients they have worked with have experienced a gap of $25,000 when searching for […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tallahassee, FL
Society
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Rental Home#Ahpc#Gainer#Apartment Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
AL.com

Dothan Warehouse pumping $8 million into expansion, to hire 25

Logistics services provider Dothan Warehouse has announced another expansion of its Houston County facility, committing $8 million into a 30,000-square-foot enlargement, with plans to hire 25. By the end of the project, the facility will double its trailer parking capacity. The company’s previous $20 million expansion added 75,000 square feet....
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Problems with homeless population in downtown Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — According to Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba, the homeless population in Dothan is dwindling. “Right now, the homeless population is at an all-time low,” Mayor Saliba said. But there are still some issues with the homeless in downtown Dothan. “Obviously we want to be compassionate...
DOTHAN, AL
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Georgians with disabilities receive more funding, but local advocate says there is more to be done￼

Efforts from a state senator and a local resident have resulted in more funding for services for people with disabilities, but advocates say more is needed. Dunwoody resident Philip Woody, who spoke about Georgia’s lack of quality care for residents living with disabilities at a rally at the Georgia State Capitol on Feb. 28, said […] The post Georgians with disabilities receive more funding, but local advocate says there is more to be done￼ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy