Affordable Housing Preservation Coalition to provide affordable housing relief

Inflation is making life a bit harder for families like Ann Gainer and her son Darryl Stanley.

Left to watch as their rent keeps going up.

Relief could be insight for families like Griner's; dealing with those rental hikes.

The family lives at Plantations at Pine Lake Apartments in Tallahassee.

The complex was bought by non-profit company Affordable Housing Preservation Coalition.

Chris Walker with AHPC says their goal is to make sure people are paying what they can afford.

The non profit bought the north east apartment complex in December.

Seventy-five percent of the apartments will rent at a rate based on tenants income.

As tenants move out, people who qualify for affordable housing will be able to move in.

Or in Gainer's case, existing renters may get the chance to see a reduction in rent.

The non-profit also plans to buy three more complexes to help meet the affordable housing need.

Alianna Leonard with Apartment Life is also helping by partnering with AHPC to bring even more resources to tenants.