ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Documentary Director R.J. Cutler Expands His Development and Production Team (EXCLUSIVE)

By Addie Morfoot
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jqEWM_0fCzLTmJ00

Click here to read the full article.

This Machine , the production company founded by veteran documentary director and producer R.J. Cutler, has bolstered its development and production team with four new hires.

Cutler, the Emmy Award-winning director behind docus including “The September Issue,” “Belushi” and most recently with “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry,” launched This Machine in 2020 with an investment from Los Angeles-based Industrial Media.

Cutler has named Sally Rosen Phillips as vice president, creative; Qadriyyah Shamsid-Deen as director, creative; Jim Czarnecki, senior vice president, production, and Ian Egos, vice president. The four new hires bring This Machine’s employee headcount to 20. Rosen Phillips, Shamsid-Deen, Czarnecki and Egos join senior executives Elise Pearlstein, Trevor Smith, Margaret Yen and Katie Doering.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Sally, Qadriyyah, Jim and Ian — four truly creative and passionate individuals — to our rapidly growing team at This Machine,” says Cutler, who served as a producer on Chris Hegedus and D.A. Pennebaker’s seminal 1993 documentary “The War Room.” “Their talent, skills and interests perfectly complement our mission to tell compelling non-fiction stories that explore the times in which we live.”

Rosen Phillips, an Emmy-Award winning news journalist, began working in non-scripted programming and development in 2016 at MG Original Content, where she helped produce and create distribution strategies around its podcast division and helped to develop “The Innocence Files” for Netflix. In 2018, she joined Endeavor Content’s nonfiction studio, where she helped oversee the development and production of the slate and developed two projects for Netflix’ — “Giving Voice” and HBO’s “Siempre, Luis.” Most recently, Rosen Phillips worked as a senior producer and executive for Peter Berg’s non-scripted production company Film45, where she served as a producer on Netflix’s “Naomi Osaka” series, an executive producer on Amazon’s “Chivas: El Rebaño Segrado” and as a producer on an upcoming documentary directed by Rick Rubin.

Shamsid-Deen previously served as an executive at Higher Ground Productions, former president Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s production company for Netflix, where she produced the hybrid children’s food and travel show “Waffles and Mochi.” She also produced the “Home” docuseries for Apple TV Plus. Shamsid-Deen also previously served as the program director at Ryan Murphy’s Television’s Half Initiative, where she worked to make Hollywood more inclusive by creating equal opportunities for women and minorities behind the camera.

Both Rosen Phillips and Shamsid-Deen will report to executive VP Elise Pearlstein.

Czarnecki, an Emmy-Award winning producer, previously served as executive producer and head of production at Vice Media for six years, working on Vice.com, the creation of Vice News and “Vice On HBO.” At Vice Studios, his projects included Jonas Akerlund’s “Lords of Chaos,” Harmony Korine’s “The Beach Bum” and Rick Alverson’s “The Mountain.” Czarnecki was also an executive producer on Chris Smith’s documentary “Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond.”

Egos is a post-production specialist, project manager, and events producer who has delivered more than 500 hours of programming for distributors including Netflix, National Geographic and the Discovery Channel. Egos previously served as the senior director of post-production at Matador Content, where she post-produced projects including Cutler’s “Dear…” docuseries for Apple TV Plus and “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.”

Both Czarnecki and Egos will report to Trevor Smith, Cutler’s longtime producing partner and This Machine executive VP.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Irish Gangster Who Became an ‘NCIS’ Actor Is Adapting His Life Story for TV With ‘Silicon Valley’ Co-Creators

Click here to read the full article. Richie Stephens has turned his real-life path to redemption, from Irish gangster to an actor with guest roles on series like “NCIS” and “Blue Bloods,” into the upcoming book “The Gangster’s Guide to Sobriety: My Life in 12 Steps.” And now, “Silicon Valley” co-creators John Altschuler and Dave Krinsky have signed on to develop a TV series based on the personal account, with Stephens involved as well. “The Gangster’s Guide to Sobriety,” set to be released on May 24 by Post Hill Press and distributed by Simon & Schuster, tells the true story of...
TV SERIES
Variety

Oscars Producer Told Academy Not to Remove Will Smith Because It’s Not What Chris Rock Wanted

Click here to read the full article. Will Packer, who co-produced last Sunday’s 94th Academy Awards ceremony along with Shayla Cowan, spoke in depth Friday morning on “Good Morning America” about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. The incident occurred during the Oscars, after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head while presenting the documentary feature category. Packer said he thought it was a bit when the slap first happened, saying, “I thought it was part of something that Chris and Will were doing on their own. I thought it was a bit. I wasn’t concerned at all.” Packer...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Amy Schumer Says Death Threats Against Her Got ‘So Bad’ After the Oscars: ‘The Misogyny Is Unbelievable’

Click here to read the full article. Amy Schumer revealed on the April 13 episode of “The Howard Stern Show” that her seat filler joke at the 2022 Oscars with Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst resulted in death threats against her from people who thought she had “disrespected” Dunst (via Yahoo Entertainment). The bit found Schumer mistaking the Oscar-nominated Dunst for a seat filler and kicking her out of her seat, much to Plemons’ bafflement. Schumer explained to upset fans the day after the Oscars that the seat filler joke “was a choreographed bit” and that Dunst was in on the...
CELEBRITIES
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Berg
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Harmony Korine
Person
Chris Hegedus
Popculture

Divisive Sandra Bullock Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Sandra Bullock is no stranger to Netflix's streaming charts, but her latest title to hit the Top 10 is more than just a little surprising. The 2009 film The Blind Side has soared to the top of the streaming charts in the days since it made its way to Netflix, despite the controversy that still surrounds it more than a decade out of its theatrical run.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller will have you on the edge of your seat

The Weekend Away — a new Netflix original movie based on a novel of the same, by Sarah Alderson — has been one of the Top 10 movies globally on Netflix every week in the three weeks since its release. As we’ve previously noted, viewers have trashed the movie pretty unequivocally on Rotten Tomatoes. Nevertheless, Netflix subscribers around the world spent more than 9 million hours watching The Weekend Away for the 7-day period ended March 20, if that tells you anything.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Demi Moore Has Reportedly Been Quietly Dating A Highly Respected Chef

Click here to read the full article. Demi Moore has rarely been averse to sharing details regarding her personal life. The actress regularly offers updates about her three stunning daughters, whom she shares with ex Bruce Willis, and more recently showed her former husband a lot of support following news that he’s taking a step back from acting due to his aphasia diagnosis. But there’s one part of Moore’s life she’s kept pretty guarded as of late — her dating life. Now, however, a new report suggests the A Few Good Men star has been quietly dating chef Daniel Humm...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vice News#Vice Media#Hbo#Production Team#Industrial Media#Shamsid
DoYouRemember?

John Wayne Was Restrained By Six Security Men At The 1973 Oscars

The 2022 Oscars got really awkward when Will Smith marched onstage and slapped Chris Rock over a joke he made about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. This was reminiscent of another incident that happened back in 1973 but luckily no one was slapped back then. John Wayne wanted to storm the stage and it took six security men to restrain him so no one got hurt.
MOVIES
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Will Smith Punching Chris Rock At Oscars

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a tweet discussing the act of Will Smith punching Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. What Happened: "Tick Tock," said Musk — in response to a tweet that said "it now takes celebrity blood sport to cut through" for Oscars — seemingly implying that time is running out for either Oscars or Hollywood at large.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Whoopi Goldberg Says Film Academy Won’t “Take That Oscar From” Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap

As Hollywood deals with the fallout of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on the 2022 Oscars stage, shortly before Smith won the best actor Oscar for his role in King Richard, many observers have wondered whether the Motion Picture Academy will take away Smith’s Oscar. While the Academy hasn’t given any indications to that effect, one of the members of its board of governors, The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who’s also an Oscar winner and former host, voiced her own thoughts on the fate of Smith’s Oscar.More from The Hollywood ReporterTikTok Makes Oscars Debut During "We Don't Talk About Bruno" PerformanceWill...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
theplaylist.net

Amber Heard Reportedly Almost Didn’t Return For ‘Aquaman 2’ Over “Chemistry” Concerns With Jason Momoa

Warner Bros. has had a string of bad luck, having to sever ties with actors such as Johnny Depp who was removed from the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise and replaced with Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen after domestic abuse allegations became too hard to ignore. Depp’s co-star Ezra Miller (“The Flash,” “Justice League”) is also reportedly getting the boot from the studio after a recent arrest in Hawaii, seeing the actor potentially removed from both the Potterverse and DCEU in the future.
MOVIES
Popculture

Will Smith Action Movie Is a Hit on Netflix, But US Viewers Can't Watch It

Will Smith has a spot on Netflix's weekly Top 10 global chart, thanks to his 2019 action movie Gemini Man. However, U.S. subscribers had nothing to do with the film's success on the streamer because it is not available to stream domestically. The number one movie on the chart is Netflix's original movie The Adam Project, starring Ryan Reynolds.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Netflix has canceled another original series – without any announcement

Netflix has canceled another of its original series, On the Verge, without making any announcement. The series is a comedy that follows four women in their forties dealing with midlife crises in LA. Elisabeth Shue, Sarah Jones, Alexia Landeau, and Julie Delpy star – Delpy also created the series, and executive produced along with Shue. Netflix and Canal Plus co-produced the series, with Canal Plus releasing the show in France, and Netflix releasing it globally.
TV SERIES
extratv

What Will Smith’s Mom Told Him After Oscars Slap!

When Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on Oscars night, everyone was shocked — including Will’s own mother, Carolyn Smith. Will and Chris shared a heated exchange on the 2022 Oscars stage over a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith — and it turned physical when Will slapped Chris.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 16 new channels for free in April

Roku is more than just a platform for popular streaming services like Netflix or Spotify. The company also launched a live TV service of its own called The Roku Channel. Unlike YouTube TV or Sling, The Roku Channel is free. And in addition to on-demand movies and shows, The Roku Channel also has tons of linear channels, and more are coming in April.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Variety

58K+
Followers
51K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy