Swell’s David Freel Dies at 64

By Matthew Ismael Ruiz
 3 days ago
David Freel, best known as the vocalist and guitarist of the San Francisco rock band Swell, died Tuesday (April 12). The band announced the news on Facebook; no cause of death has been reported. He...

