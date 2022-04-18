ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Troopers catch dog running loose on I-15

By Kiah Armstrong
 3 days ago

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A loose dog caused quite a frenzy over the weekend as he ran along I-15 near Murray, injuring himself in the process.

Troopers say they had to perform several slowdowns in the area due to drivers trying to get the dog out of the way themselves.

Courtesy: lucid_demons on Reddit

The dog was southbound near 2100 S and then jumped over the barrier on the northbound side. After he jumped, he injured his leg.

Police were able to get the dog out of the traffic and animal control took him to an emergency vet.

Following the incident, Utah Highway Patrol is urging the public to please stay in their cars and not try to get an animal that is loose in traffic. They say it is better to wait for police so they can stop traffic if needed.

Utah troopers catch DUI drivers, seizes bounty of illicit goods

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Local Utah deputies are giving the public a slice of what troopers see on a daily basis. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) participated in a “blitz” this week, searching for impaired drivers endangering others on the roads. Deputies provided a by-the-numbers look at a typical Tuesday in Utah County. […]
Utah troopers catch hundreds of drivers speeding up to 135 mph

UTAH (ABC4) – Speeding remains a constant issue plaguing local drivers throughout the state. The Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) has released a staggering statistic — troopers stopped 43 drivers, all hitting over 100 mph in just 30 hours over the weekend. UHP says one of the drivers they caught was traveling at speeds of 135 […]
