MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Starting in the 2022-2023 season, the WVSSAC State Basketball Tournaments will operate on a rotating schedule. For the first two editions of the four-class tournament in 2021 and 2022, the schedule was fixed and the championship games operated on the same schedule. As a result, all Class AAAA quarterfinal games were played on Thursday and teams needed to play three games over the final three days of the tournament.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 21 HOURS AGO