Vermont GOP officials unapologetic over recent anti-trans rhetoric

Paul Dame, chair of the Vermont GOP, speaks at a "Let’s Go Brandon" rally in Brandon in November. File photo by Glenn Russell/VTDigger

Vermont Republican Party Chair Paul Dame said he thinks name-calling is “uncalled for.” But does he regret, in the days leading up to a transgender woman’s murder last week, waging a campaign against a bill that would have allowed minors to access hormone blockers without parental consent?

Not exactly.

“I tried very hard to make the focus on parental rights. And I think I've had some legislators — even legislators who are not Republicans — recognize that I stuck to the issue and didn't sort of go off the rails into name-calling,” he said in an interview on Monday.

H.659 , which never even received a hearing in committee, is effectively dead this session. But Dame argued it was fair game to blast out a newsletter earlier this month targeting the bill’s sponsors , calling the effort “crazy” and asking supporters to “PLEASE donate immediately to help Republicans STOP THIS MADNESS!”

If Dame did not resort to name-calling, another local party official did. Burlington GOP chair Christopher-Aaron Felker last Monday tweeted out grainy photos of the bill’s sponsors — mocked up by Dame — along with the hashtag #groomer.

The term “grooming” has been popularized by national right-wing pundits and politicians to imply that adults discussing gender identity and expression with children are somehow preying on them.

Felker’s comments were “uncalled for,” “unhelpful” and a “distraction,” Dame said. He later reached out privately to Felker to tell him to quit it, he said.

Since 29-year-old Fern Feather was stabbed to death last Tuesday in Morristown, the GOP’s newsletter and Felker’s comments have been cited as examples of the way in which anti-trans hate is alive and well in Vermont.

“We are not immune from the ugly and painful attacks that we have seen take place across the country, and it has come to the forefront this week with the Vermont and Burlington Republican Party’s targeting certain legislators with harmful, personal attacks rather than engaging in thoughtful policy debate,” House Speaker Jill Krowinski, D-Burlington, said in a statement last Wednesday, the day after Feather’s death.

“It was sickening to see these anti-LGBTQ+ attacks were used as a fundraising mechanism,” the speaker said, “and used terminology that has long been used as a way to frame the LGBTQ+ community as dangerous to children.”

Asked whether the Vermont GOP had a role to play in making the state safer for trans and non-binary people, Dame pointed to what Republicans had already done — namely, support a bill last year to ban the so-called LGBTQ+ “panic” defense in murder cases, which Gov. Phil Scott signed into law.

And Dame took the opportunity to take a shot at Democrats.

“There's a lot we need to do to make it safer for trans people and for everyone,” the state party chair said. “I think that's one of the reasons that the whole ‘Defund the Police’ movement has been alarming.”

Besides, Dame said, Vermont is “one of the most welcoming places that are out there.”

“I think that overall, Vermont can be proud of where we are,” he said.

The events of the last week have underscored a long-standing rift within the Vermont GOP. There are those who would like to leave culture wars alone, those who are eager to capitalize on the polarized mood of the national Republican Party — and those attempting to straddle both sides.

Asked about Dame’s newsletter on April 7, Gov. Phil Scott’s press secretary told VTDigger that the governor would rather the party focus its fundraising messaging on “affordability issues.” Queried again last Monday, once Felker had weighed in, Scott’s spokesperson, Jason Maulucci, responded that the governor “unequivocally condemns these online attacks.”

Some down-ballot Republicans also spoke up. “I stand with @TaylorSmallVT,” Rep. Larry “Cooper” Cupoli, R-Rutland, posted in his first-ever tweet, referring to Vermont’s first openly transgender lawmaker and one of the sponsors of H.659.

“I am so tired — of all of this. All these comments that really have no purpose or serve no purpose other than developing some really horrible attitudes toward our other human beings,” Cupoli said in a phone interview on Monday.

“I just don't know why the Vermont GOP doesn't get on with some real business and develop a good party and bring back what we had years ago,” he said.

Felker, for his part, has since deleted the “groomer” posts. But he has not exactly adopted an apologetic posture.

“Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven,” he wrote on Twitter on Monday, quoting from the Bible. (Felker did not return a call from VTDigger.)

Scott has not publicly mentioned Feather by name. But last Wednesday afternoon, he released a statement saying that “recent events” illustrated that Vermont was not immune to the “disturbing hostility towards the transgender community” seen elsewhere in America.

“Exploiting fear and targeting divisive rhetoric at people who are just trying to be who they are is hateful and can lead to violence,” Scott wrote, without explicitly mentioning the Republican Party. “I ask Vermonters to do their part to ensure everyone feels safe in our state and to engage in these conversations from a place of empathy.”

Pressed about Feather’s killing in an interview on Vermont Public Radio last Thursday, Scott declined to specifically address it, saying, “I think my statement says it all.”

Scott’s team declined multiple interview requests for this story, citing the governor’s busy schedule.

A member of the LGBTQ+ community, meanwhile, is likely to win the GOP’s nomination in Vermont’s U.S. Senate race this year. If elected, former U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan would be the first woman and first openly gay Vermonter to represent the state in Washington.

Nolan has leaned into her identity in the campaign — and cited gay rights as an example of the ways in which she might not necessarily toe the party line in Washington.

But she did not respond directly to questions from VTDigger about Felker’s comments, the state GOP’s newsletter or anti-trans measures passed by Republicans in other states, instead releasing a general statement through a campaign spokesperson which condemned “both sides” for overheated rhetoric.

“People of all ages who identify as transgender should be treated with dignity and respect, without exception,” she wrote on Monday. “Parents have a crucial role to play in this discussion with their children. These are serious issues worthy of civil discourse on both sides, not over the top rhetoric to score political points.”

Her campaign did not answer a follow-up question.

