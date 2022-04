A Centralia man is facing assault charges after he allegedly attacked his stepfather and injured his mother during a dispute on Friday. The defendant, Chase J. Naillon, 19, of Centralia, is accused of attacking his stepfather “without provocation” during a dispute with another person in the house. Naillon allegedly threw two energy can drinks at his head before allegedly choking and beating him until he “was knocked unconscious and went limp,” according to court documents. When his mother attempted to break up the dispute, Naillon allegedly “grabbed ahold of her and threw her to the ground, causing her to slide across the floor and hit her head,” according to court documents.

