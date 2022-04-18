ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City and Town negotiate three-year fixed electricity rates

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Bloomington and Town of Normal have picked a new electricity supplier to serve residents for the next three years (July 2022 to June 2025). So-called "aggregator" Constellation NewEnergy replaces Homefield Energy as the new low bidder for bundled power rates. Town spokesperson Cathy Oloffson said the...

