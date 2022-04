Dollar General announced Thursday that its downtown Salina store is set to move to a new location and be upgraded to a new market format, this summer. The store will be moving to 511 E. Iron Ave. from its current location on South Santa Fe Avenue. Dollar General said in addition to the relocation, it plans to offer the first DG Market format in Kansas, featuring fresh meats and produce along with dry goods and supplies.

SALINA, KS ・ 4 HOURS AGO