Senior Conservative MP Mark Harper has warned Boris Johnson that partygate “hasn’t gone away” – saying the prime minister would still be “judged” in the weeks ahead.Tory MPs have gone quiet over Covid gatherings during the Ukraine crisis, with some former rebels even withdrawing letters of no confidence in the prime minister.However, the former Tory chief whip said serious questions would still be asked when the Metropolitan Police probe concludes and the full Sue Gray report comes out.“I’ve been very clear on the issues around how Downing Street have dealt with the so-called partygate,” Mr Harper told Sky News. “The prime...

POLITICS ・ 29 DAYS AGO