Karyn Kusama's Dracula Movie for Blumhouse Is Officially Scrapped

By Adam Barnhardt
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt any given time, there are a handful of various different Dracula projects in the works around all corners of Hollywood. Nic Cage's Renfield recently wrapped production, and Chloe Zhao is set to write and direct a vampiric feature for Universal. Karyn Kusama was even going to helm another reimagining called...

TODAY.com

Take a look at Nicolas Cage’s spooky spin on Dracula for upcoming movie

Nicolas Cage is out for blood on the set of his next film!. “Renfield,” an upcoming horror-comedy from director Chris McKay, is named for the devoted henchman who works in the service of Dracula in Bram Stoker’s famous gothic tale. The twist in this telling is that the vampire’s familiar is actually the leading man, played by “Tolkien” star Nicholas Hoult.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Surprising Will Smith Movie Is Dominating on Netflix

Will Smith has a unique standing in the blockbuster landscape, with the actor starring in hit films for decades. In recent years, the actor has taken on some particularly interesting projects — and it looks like one is a bonafide hit while streaming on Netflix. According to Netflix's Weekly Top 10 list for their most-watched programs across the world, Smith's 2018 action film Gemini Man is the third most-watched film for the week of March 14th through March 20th. Their statistics reveal that the film was streamed for 11.84 million hours just within that week, second only to Netflix originals The Adam Project (85.36 million) and Rescued by Ruby (19.94 million). This might be particularly surprising to some, given the film's underwhelming box office returns when it was initially released.
MOVIES
Deadline

Jason Momoa In Early Talks To Star In ‘Minecraft’; Jared Hess Directing Video Game Adaptation For Warner Bros

Click here to read the full article. Jason Momoa (Dune) is in early talks to star in a live-action Minecraft film in the works at Warner Bros, sources tell Deadline. Minecraft is a first-person survival game developed and published by Mojang Studios that spans multiple platforms. The first installment in the franchise debuted in November 2011, with the latest, Minecraft Dungeons, being unveiled in May 2020. While specifics as to the long-gestating film’s plot have been kept under wraps, Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite) is now set to direct from a script by Chris Bowman & Hubbell Palmer (Masterminds). Mary Parent, Roy Lee...
MOVIES
Complex

Fans React to First Look at Nicolas Cage as Dracula in Upcoming ‘Renfield’ Film

Nicolas Cage has made his big return to the vampire genre. It was announced in November that the Oscar-winning actor would star as Dracula in horror-comedy flick Renfield. News of the role immediately intrigued movie buffs, who were eager to see how Cage would tackle the iconic character. Well, we know have our first look at what Universal Pictures has in store.
MOVIES
Person
Chloe Zhao
Person
Karyn Kusama
Person
Nic Cage
Person
Bram Stoker
Person
Jason Blum
IndieWire

Nicolas Cage Says He Doesn’t ‘Understand the Conflict’ Over ‘Masterful’ Marvel Movies vs. Art Films

Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage doesn’t see eye to eye with his uncle, Francis Ford Coppola. After Coppola again slammed comic book films as “one prototype movie that is made over and over and over and over and over again to look different,” Cage revealed in a March GQ interview that he doesn’t “understand the conflict” between Marvel and independent cinema. “Yeah, why do they do that?” Cage posited to GQ regarding directors like Coppola and Scorsese bashing comic book films. “I don’t understand the conflict. I don’t agree with them on that perception or opinion.” A longtime comic book...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Will Smith Heartbreak: Jada Pinkett Smith's Husband And Family Now Out Of Hollywood's A-List Following Oscar Slap? King Richard Star Reportedly Not Appearing In New Movies Anytime Soon

Will Smith has been making headlines for weeks now following his violent outburst on the Oscar stage on March 27. Most, if not all, fans can recall that the King Richard actor walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock across the face due to the latter's comedic monologue that included a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Deadshot Standalone Film Starring Will Smith Was Previously In the Works

Will Smith has been in a lot of headlines lately due to his assault against Chris Rock in the middle of the recent Oscars ceremony which has led to the future of his career being in the lifeline as some of the projects that he was attached to have been put on hold or canceled altogether. As we are learning more details regarding this issue, a piece of surprising new information has emerged regarding one of the actor's former projects.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Fantastic Beasts 3: Why Johnny Depp was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald

Fantastic Beasts 3 – AKA Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – sees Mads Mikkelsen take over from Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald, Depp having played the villain in the previous two Fantastic Beasts movies, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald. His departure from the series, though, was not an amicable one.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds Confirms Deadpool 3 Adding Former Cast Member to MCU Movie

Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson isn't the only character carrying over from the first two Deadpool movies when the Merc with a Mouth finally debuts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to a tweet made by the star over the weekend, it looks like Leslie Uggams will return in the threequel as well. Uggams, of course, plays Deadpool supporter and roommate Blind Al in both Deadpool and Deadpool 2.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Batman Unburied Starring Black Panther's Winston Duke As Bruce Wayne Get A Release Date

Batman Unburied has a release date for Winston Duke's debut as Bruce Wayne. Spotify is bringing The Caped Crusader to the platform on May 3rd. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the David S. Goyer-written show. The tech giant is billing Batman Unburied as the "largest simultaneous launch" to date. It's easy to see why Spotify would bet big on The Dark Knight. It's a good time to be Bruce Wayne right now as the DC Comics hero is coming off a successful stint in theaters with The Batman. Warner Bros. realized there were other avenues to be addressed and partnered with WebToon and Spotify to get the Waynes onto platforms that had been under-utilized.
MOVIES
Popculture

HBO Max Removes Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie

One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Being Mortal’ Production Suspended Due To Complaint Against Bill Murray For Inappropriate Behavior

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Following the news that production was suspended on the Searchlight film Being Mortal, sources tell Deadline the reason for suspension had to do with a complaint made against star Bill Murray for inappropriate behavior. It is unknown at this time what Murray’s involvement in the project will be going forward as the investigation remains active. Insiders add that Aziz Ansari — who is starring, writing and making his directorial debut on the film alongside his partner Youree Henley — was not a part of the complaint, nor was Seth Rogen, who also appears in...
MOVIES
The Independent

Dune: Why Denis Villeneuve’s masterpiece should be the first sci-fi film to win Best Picture at the Oscars

Last month, the US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel called out Oscar voters for snubbing Spider-Man: No Way Home – the biggest superhero movie of the last year. “Why do Best Picture nominees have to be serious?” Kimmel lamented. “When did that become a prerequisite for getting nominated for an Academy Award?”Kimmel posed a question with no possible answer: what makes a movie good? If it was down to popularity, then Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige would have a mantlepiece glittering with Oscar trophies. But he doesn’t. A film does not have to be good from an artistic point of...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Suicide Squad: New Image Of Jared Leto's Joker From David Ayer Cut

A new image of Jared Leto's Joker from David Ayer's unseen cut of Suicide Squad has been released. ReleaseTheAyerCut leaked the image earlier today on Twitter and from what we can see, Joker had another scene that took place in his purple Lamborghini. The image itself is kind of blurry, but it features Leto's Joker driving his purple Lamborghini while looking at the roof of the car, and we can assume Batman is the cause of the event.
MOVIES

