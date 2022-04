Ben Simmons plans to make his long-awaited Brooklyn Nets debut in game four against the Boston Celtics during the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Speculation was that after continuing to rehab his injury he was getting closer to a return to the court. Simmons has not played since the 2021 NBA Playoffs. He was traded to the Brooklyn Nets this season in the blockbuster James Harden trade. Brooklyn currently trails Boston 2-0 and will be down either 2-1 or 3-0 when Simmons makes his season debut. Game Four is set for Monday, April 25th.

BOSTON, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO