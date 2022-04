MOLINE, Ill. — Students and staff at Seton Catholic School in Moline held a prayer service Friday at Sacred Heart Church for peace in the midst of attacks in Ukraine. The service, led by the school's second graders, comes at the urging of a prayer by Pope France to call for peace in Ukraine. As the pope held a prayer service in Rome, he invited bishops, priests and ordinary faithful around the world to join in.

