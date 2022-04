In what the baseball version of a steel cage match Wednesday, No. 12 Gov. Livingston and New Providence toiled for nine innings before one team had its hand raised. Sophomore Andrew Kowantz, the No. 9 hitter, who was 0 for 3, poked walk-off single to center field scoring Luca Vitale with the winning run with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, leading New Providence to a memorable, 4-3, victory over Gov. Livingston in New Providence.

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO