Stockton, CA

Student stabbed by ‘trespasser’ at California high school has died, officials say

By Emily Van de Riet
KOLO TV Reno
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKTON, Calif. (Gray News) – A 15-year-old student has died after she was stabbed multiple times at a California high school Monday. Stockton Unified...

www.kolotv.com

