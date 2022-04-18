Caught on camera: Batter hits home run at Pleasant Hill softball game

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Freshman Allie Scrivner delivered an eighth-inning hit that scored the winning run in a dramatic 7-6 softball win over Spoon River in game one of a doubleheader at Louisville Slugger Dome on Wednesday. Scrivner hit a ball off the wall in left that plated Olivia Drish with the game-winner. Priscilla Peek […]
Sacred Heart baseball beat Cole Camp 5-0 Tuesday on the back of a dominant pitching performance by Gavin Caldwell. The sophomore threw a complete game shutout on only 82 pitches over seven innings. He only allowed three hits with nine strikeouts. At the plate, the Gremlins put up all five...
