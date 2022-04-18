MN Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:. (two,...

Axios Twin Cities

Minneapolis to host Big 10 basketball tournaments in 2023 and 2024

More college basketball is coming to the Twin Cities. What's happening: The Big 10 Conference announced yesterday that Minneapolis will host its women's and men's tournaments in the coming years. The women will play at Target Center in both 2023 and 2024, with the men joining the second year.Why it matters: It's fun to watch (in person!) and, similar to the NCAA Women's Final Four games, should attract droves of visitors to downtown.That's good news for hotels and other businesses that rely on big bookings for revenue. What they're saying: Minnesota Sports and Events CEO Wendy Blackshaw said in a statement that the tournaments "will continue to fuel Minnesota's reputation as a true basketball state." Of note: The University of Minnesota Gophers are part of the conference.
KGLO News

Wednesday April 20th Local Sports

CLEAR LAKE — The new NIACC women’s wrestling program signed their first two wrestlers on Tuesday with Clear Lake’s Haley Jackson and Chloe Williamson. Jackson didn’t start wrestling until her senior year of high school and ended up being a state tournament qualifier. Jackson says she...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
CBS Minnesota

‘A True Basketball State’: Big Ten Men’s, Women’s Tournaments Coming To Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Big Ten will bring its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments to Minneapolis in the coming years, the conference announced Wednesday. Target Center will host the women’s tournament in 2023, and the year after both tournaments will be played there. “After this year’s sold-out NCAA Women’s Final Four, hosting the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament in 2023, and the Big Ten men’s and women’s tournaments in 2024 will continue to fuel Minnesota’s reputation as a true basketball state,” Minnesota Sports and Events CEO Wendy Blackshaw said in a release. Both tournaments were most recently held in Indianapolis. Here are the schedules for the tournaments in Minneapolis: – 2023 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament: March 1-5 – 2024 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament: March 6-10 – 2024 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament: March 13-17 The University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, who play in the Big Ten, have never won either tournament. This season, each team lost its first matchup.
