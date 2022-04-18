Frost Advisory issued for Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, Osage, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 21:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible spotty power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Delaware; Sullivan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch at higher elevations. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Wayne County in northeast PA, and Delaware and Sullivan Counties in central NY. * WHEN...Until 11 AM Thursday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Exposed surfaces such as bridges, and higher elevations, will be more vulnerable to ice accretion.

DELAWARE COUNTY, NY ・ 29 DAYS AGO