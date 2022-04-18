ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongalia County, WV

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Preston by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-18 19:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Mono by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 14:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mono WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches along and west of Highway 395 above 7000 feet, with local amounts to 18 inches near the Sierra crest. East of Highway 395 and below 7000 feet, several inches of snowfall are possible. Winds gusting to 55 mph, with Sierra ridge gusts to 90 mph. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult with long delays on portions of Highway 395 tonight and Friday morning. The hazardous conditions will impact the commutes Thursday into Friday morning. Strong winds and heavy snow accumulations could damage tree limbs and produce power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Roads that are just wet this afternoon are expected to become snow-covered tonight.
MONO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 14:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT FRIDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET * WHAT...Periods of heavy snow is expected to return overnight into Friday morning above 5000 feet. Additional snowfall accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, locally higher near Yuba Pass. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Although road conditions are favorable at this time, travel could become difficult quickly with long delays as additional snow accumulates on area roadways. Heavy snow accumulations could damage tree limbs and produce power outages.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Aleutians by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 16:21:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-28 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Aleutians STRONG NORTHERLY WINDS AND MIXED PRECIPITATION THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON Rain falling across the eastern Aleutians this afternoon is expected to transition to a mix of rain and snow then to all snow Sunday evening. Snow showers are expected to continue into Monday morning before transitioning back to a rain and snow mix for Monday afternoon. Strong northerly winds will also continue to increase through the evening and overnight hours, with gusts up to 60 mph possible. The strong wind gusts will persist through Monday afternoon before diminishing Monday evening. The combination of strong wind gusts with heavier snow showers could cause reductions in visibility to as low as one half mile at times.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 15:25:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park Strong Late Season Winter Storm will continue to Bring Heavy Snow into Friday Morning .A strong late season storm will continue to bring heavy snow to the southern Cascades and northern Sierra through Friday morning. Snow levels will be around 4500 to 5000 feet. Travelers should be prepared for very difficult mountain travel conditions with chain controls and travel delays. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT FRIDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches, with localized amounts up to 15 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada. * WHEN...Through 11 AM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility with whiteout conditions at times. Power outages will be possible as well. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
County
Preston County, WV
County
Tucker County, WV
County
Monongalia County, WV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Gila County, Western Mogollon Rim by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Gila County; Western Mogollon Rim WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In and around the locations of Flagstaff, Williams, Munds Park, Payson, Strawberry, Doney Park, and Young * WHEN...From 5 AM to 8 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Butte, Harding by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 17:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-21 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Butte; Harding WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Harding County and Butte County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Greene by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 17:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Greene A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN DALLAS...SOUTHERN POLK AND NORTH CENTRAL GREENE COUNTIES At 512 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Morrisville, or 9 miles south of Bolivar, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Bolivar... Stockton Lake Pleasant Hope... Fair Play Morrisville... Halfway Aldrich... Eudora Brighton... Foose TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN
GREENE COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Chinle Valley; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Locations in and near Keams Canyon, Kaibito, Canyon De Chelly, Chinle, Kayenta, Wupatki N.M., Tuba City, and Navajo N.M. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 8 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Patchy blowing dust and reduced visibility at times.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
Person
Preston Tucker
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Eastern Mogollon Rim; White Mountains HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Location in and near Heber, Show Low, Greer, and Pinetop. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 14:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Continue to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture and trash cans which could blow away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 7 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. High profile vehicles may be subject to blow over due to strong crosswinds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest crosswinds will continue to be on west-northwest to south-southeast oriented roadways.
LYON COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 07:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Marble and Glen Canyons WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...In and around the locations of Jacob Lake, Fredonia, Page, Lees Ferry, Grand Canyon Village, Supai, and North Rim * WHEN...From 7 AM to 8 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Decatur, Gove, Greeley, Logan, Sheridan, Thomas, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Avoid outdoor burning. Repeating, outdoor burning is not advised on Friday. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Greeley; Logan; Sheridan; Thomas; Wichita DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ON FRIDAY FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 003...014...015...028...029...041 AND 042 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 015 Sheridan... Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan...Fire Weather Zone 029 Gove...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. * Winds...South 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. * Relative Humidity...15 to 25 percent. * Impacts...Extreme and unpredictable fire behavior. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control.
DECATUR COUNTY, KS
#Winter Weather Advisory#Freezing Rain#Eastern Preston#Eastern Tucker#Northwestern Preston#Western Tucker
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boise Mountains, Upper Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-21 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near Lucky Peak or Arrowrock Reservoir, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Boise Mountains; Upper Treasure Valley Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Ada, southwestern Boise and southwestern Elmore Counties through 545 PM MDT At 513 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Hidden Springs to 8 miles north of Grand View. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Boise, Garden City, Hidden Springs and Aldape Summit around 520 PM MDT. Bogus Basin Ski Area and Arrowrock Dam around 530 PM MDT. Mountain Home, Idaho City, Centerville and Harris Creek Summit around 540 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ADA COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Sacramento Valley, Motherlode by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 14:48:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode; West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Yuba, southwestern Sierra and western Nevada Counties through 415 PM PDT At 318 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Rough And Ready, or near Grass Valley, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Grass Valley, Lake Wildwood, Sweetland, Cherokee, Delevan National Wildlife Refuge, Cedar Ridge, Dobbins, Brownsville, Bald Mountain Summit, Challenge-Brownsville, Challenge, Rough And Ready, Pike, Alta Sierra, Camptonville, Frenchtown, Nevada City and Penn Valley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Locations in and near Window Rock, Ganado, Winslow, Holbrook, Snowflake, St. Johns, Springerville, Dilkon, and Kykotsmovi. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek; Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache; Southern Front Range Including Sangre De Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, La Veta Pass; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher Red Flag Warning remains in effect today from noon to 9PM for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 222, 224, 225, 229, 230, and 233, which includes the San Luis Valley, the Wet Mountain Valley, and Fremont, Huerfano, and Las Animas counties Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 9 AM to 9 PM MDT Friday for gusty winds and low relative humidity, for fire weather zones 221, 222, and 224 through 237, which includes the San Luis Valley, the Wet Mountain Valley, Fremont and Teller counties, and all of the southeast plains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 222...224... 225...229...230 AND 233 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 222... 224...225...229...230 AND 233 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 222...224...225...229 230 and 233. * Winds...Southwest 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. * Timing...For Thursday noon to 9 PM. For Friday 9 AM to 9 PM. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for extreme rates of fire growth and spread.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor burning. Repeating, outdoor burning is not advised on Friday. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ON FRIDAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT /NOON CDT/ TO 8 PM MDT /9 PM CDT/ FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...013...027...079...080...081 252...253 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne...Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman and Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy...Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock and Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Winds...South at 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Extreme and unpredictable fire behavior. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne, Rawlins, Sherman, Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor burning. Repeating, outdoor burning is not advised on Friday. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Cheyenne; Rawlins; Sherman; Wallace DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ON FRIDAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT /NOON CDT/ TO 8 PM MDT /9 PM CDT/ FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...013...027...079...080...081 252...253 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne...Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman and Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy...Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock and Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Winds...South at 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Extreme and unpredictable fire behavior. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 18:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Cameron Island and Willacy Island Counties. * WHEN...Through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Civil Emergency Message issued for Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 23:51:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Rutherford Missing Person The following message is transmitted at the request of Rutherford County EMA. Missing 85 yr old with dementia. 5` Tall. Blue pants brown shirt in the 2900 block are of E Compton Road. If located Call Rutherford County Sheriff`s Office.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN

