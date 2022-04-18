ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendrick Lamar announces release date for his new record Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers...more than five years after releasing last studio album

By Mark Mcgreal For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

Kendrick Lamar is releasing a new album titled Mr Morale & the Big Steppers.

The 34-year-old rapper announced the new record - the follow-up to his fourth studio album, 2017's DAMN.- will drop on May 13.

On Twitter on Monday, April 18, Kendrick shared a link to his website Oklama that shared the news for the hotly anticipated album after teasing it in August 2021, labelling it his final TDE album, the final album for Top Dawg entertainment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s4k8R_0fCzAh4y00
The wait is almost over! Kendrick Lamar is releasing a new album titled Mr Morale & the Big Steppers (pictured 2016)

At the time, the page read: 'May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life's calling. There's beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown,' signing off the post 'Oklama'.

His fifth album comes after the DNA hitmaker snagged the Pulitzer Prize for his latest offering, put together the soundtrack for the 2018 movie Black Panther and headlined Coachella.

Most recently, he performed at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show - alongside Dr Dre, Mary J Blige, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and surprise guest 50 Cent - when the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Lwab_0fCzAh4y00
First album in five years: The 34-year-old rapper announced the new record - the follow-up to his fourth studio album, 2017's DAMN.(cover above)- will drop on 13 May
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NgIce_0fCzAh4y00
Staying busy: Most recently, he performed at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show - alongside Dr Dre, Mary J Blige, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and surprise guest 50 Cent (L to R: Lamar, Eminem, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent in back, Mary J. Blige in front, Snoop Dogg)

The announcement came after a fan accused the rapper of retiring, writing: 'Kendrick is officially retired'.

In response, Kendrick quoted the tweet - which was dated February 13 - with the link to the press release declaring his return to the music industry.

As the news broke, fans of the rapper went wild in response, with one writing: 'He returns, tears in my eyes.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zMBKb_0fCzAh4y00
Clap back: In response, Kendrick quoted the tweet - which was dated 14 February - with the link to the press release declaring his return to the music industry
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36KZ6l_0fCzAh4y00
Big winner: Lamar, pictured here at the 2018 Grammys, won five awards that night for his work on Damn

Another quipped: 'We ready.'

A third user wrote: 'Dashing all my worldly possessions out of the window, screeching and hollering.'

He won five Grammys at the 2018 awards for his work on Damn. He has won 14 of the gold statues during his career including one for Best Rap Performance on the song family ties with his cousin Baby Keem.

