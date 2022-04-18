ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Million Dollar Listing's Fredrik Eklund celebrates 18 months of sobriety with his husband: 'It’s the best feeling'

By Brian Marks For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Fredrik Eklund had plenty to be grateful about after announcing that he was 18 months sober on Monday.

The 44-year-old former Million Dollar Listing star shared his good new in an Instagram post featuring a loving photo of himself and his husband Derek Kaplan.

In his lengthy caption, the real estate agent listed the numerous improvements he had felt in his quality of life since he quit drinking back in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iFxWP_0fCzAMjp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GfUuF_0fCzAMjp00
Feeling great: Fredrik Eklund, 44, celebrated the milestone of 18 months of sobriety in a joyous Instagram post on Monday

In his post, Fredrik shared a sweet photo of himself in a red shirt as he nuzzled his head against Derek's cheek.

The two stood on an expansive lawn in front of a lovely pink sunset as a rainbow burst into the sky behind them.

'18 months without alcohol today,' he began. 'Some ways I’ve changed: feeling good early in the morning, full use of my intelligence, joy in my work, the love and trust of my children, lack of remorse, the confidence of my friends, the respect of my family, the trust in a happy future, the appreciation of the beauties of nature, knowing what it is all about.'

The reality star was also 'dreaming more,' and he was energized to begin 'new project everywhere,' and even travel was more fulfilling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LnEZi_0fCzAMjp00
Looking up: He listed all the physical and mental improvements he had felt in the past 18 months, and noted that he had 'doubled' his real estate business; still from Million Dollar Listing New York
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CHYXP_0fCzAMjp00
Supportive pals: Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause, his former costar Tyler Whitman, Rosie O'Donnell and Kelly Bensimon were among the celebrities who cheered him on in the comments

'I’ve doubled my real estate business in just this fairly short time. I’m present and more efficient, yet go slower through each day,' he continued.

Fredrik felt as if he was finally his true self now that he wasn't clouded by alcohol.

'In many ways I’ve become more myself, by peeling back the unnecessary and quieting the noise. I often think of how I’ve reconnected with the boy I was a long time ago,' he said. 'I can’t explain it any other way but it’s the best feeling and I’m eternally grateful for the help I’ve received to get here because I would not have been able to do it by myself ❤️.'

His hopeful post received a bevy of congratulatory comments from friends and colleagues.

Chrishell Stause of Selling Sunset fame posted hearts and a lovestruck emoji, while Tyler Whitman of Million Dollar Listing New York commented: 'So proud of you and happy to be on this sober journey together, one day at a time.'

Rosie O'Donnell wrote, 'beautiful- im so happy for u ❤️,' while Kelly Bensimon posted, 'Love love.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G2nEP_0fCzAMjp00
Family man: In May 2021, Fredrik celebrated 200 days sober and told Us Weekly that being sober made it easier to be present with his twins Milla and Fredrik Jr., four; seen in August in NYC

Back in May 2021, Fredrik had celebrated an earlier milestone: 200 days of sobriety.

He spoke to Us Weekly at the time about how his drinking had started to chip away at his business instincts over time.

'If you look at me for the last 10 years, I probably from the outside, I look[ed] like I’m in control, like a businessman, but I didn’t really trust myself towards the end. [Now,] I feel like I look younger, I feel younger,' he said.

His sobriety also strengthened his relationship with his twins Milla and Fredrik Jr., four.

'With fatherhood, [I’m] just not missing one beat. They have a lot of energy, the twins, the twin-sanity. I don’t have as much energy as they do ‘cause they’re 3, but almost,' he said. 'I can really be there with them. I feel really, really proud of myself. And I don’t say that lightly.'

However, he also noted that it was sometimes pressure to have a drink with clients, particularly in urban centers like New York City and Los Angeles.

Fredrik first revealed that he had given up drink back in January 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10cpal_0fCzAMjp00
Work pressure: However, he also noted that it was sometimes expected that he would have a drink with clients, particularly in urban centers like New York City and Los Angeles

Comments / 0

