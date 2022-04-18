ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

‘Something I didn’t want to see’: Teen accused of leading Greensboro police on pursuit, jumping off guardrail

By Tyler Hardin
 3 days ago

G REENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A speeding stolen vehicle prompted a Greensboro police pursuit that shut down a section of westbound Interstate-40, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

GREENSBORO: Catch up on the latest local news in your city.

It happened between the South Elm-Eugene Street and Randleman Road exits around 7:30 p.m. on April 15.

According to a police report and arrest warrant, a 16-year-old was driving a stolen vehicle along East Market Street and Gillespie Street. Records reveal at one point, the teenager hit 120 miles per hour in the area.

A traffic stop on a stolen vehicle and shooting suspect prompted a pursuit to South Elm-Eugene Street and Interstate-40.

The report details the pit maneuver the officer initiated to stop the teenage driver and the two other people in the vehicle. The Greensboro police tactic caused the vehicle to spin and hit a guardrail.

“We seen a car coming by and like two cop cars behind it, and they hit it with a pit maneuver, and the car spun around and hit the bridge,” said Stacey Gaines, who witnessed the crash.

The officer who wrote the report said a passenger ran away from the crash scene, jumped over the guardrail and fell 30 feet into a creek below.

“When he hit, you could hear the sound when he hit the concrete,” said Walter Wall, who witnessed the crash. “It sounded like a gallon falling out of a bag. I’ve seen a lot of stuff, but that’s something I didn’t want to see.”

The whole ordeal cost an estimated $15,500 in damages.

The 16-year-old was arrested and charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest and other traffic citations.

One of the passengers in the vehicle remains in a local hospital.

FOX8 reached out to Greensboro police, and a spokesperson said they are not yet ready to comment on this case.

Comments / 9

2cool Entertaintment Music
2d ago

Why chase cars thru the city even if they are stolen setup a road block etc ... But chasing a stolen car down elm street in 5 o'clock traffic fish talling the car engaging in just as wreckless driving. Makes a pit move speeding causes the car to flip into the bridge boys then jumps off the bridge. I was there and alot of people saw it horrible way to pursue been better off getting away nobody is hurt.

Reply(2)
2
Nel22
2d ago

Need lower to 15yr old and charged as .an adult for serious crimes

Reply(1)
7
