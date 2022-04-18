Happy Face Killer’s victim found in Gilroy identified 30 years later

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Jane Doe Project along with the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office announced they have identified a victim of the "Happy Face Killer" that was found dead on Highway 152 in 1993.

Patricia Skiple, known as Patty or Patsy, was born on May 29, 1948, and was raised in Colton, Oregon was identified as the woman found dead near Gilroy who had been referred to as "Blue Pacheco."

On June 3, 1993, a trucker discovered the body of a female in a turnout on westbound Highway 152 near Casa de Fruta in Gilroy.

The coroner's office said the cause of death was strangulation and that the body appeared to have been dumped and had been there for weeks.

Keith Hunter Jesperson confessed to Skiple's murder, along with the strangulation murder of seven other women between 1990 and 1994.

Jesperson claimed her name was "Carla" or "Cindy, and that he picked her up at a truck stop near Corning, California along I-5 at the end of May 1993 and strangled her at a rest stop in Williams.

Jesperson is currently serving four life sentences without the possibility of parole in the Oregon State Penitentiary.

In 2019 the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office turned the case over to DNA Doe Project and through recent DNA testing, Skiple was confirmed as the victim.

“This case was exceptionally challenging due to recent Norwegian ancestry which resulted in very distant DNA matches on GEDmatch and FamilyTreeDNA,” said DNA Doe Project team leader Cairenn Binder. “ It would not have been possible to solve this case without the dedication of our law enforcement partners at Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, especially Sergeant Shannon Catalano, whose tenacious efforts to solve the case made our job as genealogists as effective as possible.”

The Santa Clara Sheriff's Office used a likely candidate discovered by the Jane Doe Project in 2021 to get family members to voluntarily upload their DNA profiles to GEDmatch, a public DNA database that can be used for forensic cases.

“We thank the voluntary DNA testers who tested and/or uploaded to GEDmatch in order to assist us in solving this case,” said team leader Harmony Bronson. “Every single DNA match made a difference in this difficult case.”

