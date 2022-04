BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Ada County Sheriff's Office is reminding people that overtaking a stopped school bus is a misdemeanor, punished by a ticket between $200 and $600. "If you are driving on a two or three-lane street and a school bus pulls over to the side of the road, and red lights start flashing while a stop sign pops out – all drivers must stop until the lights are done and the sign is put away," ASCO says. "All drivers. Both ways."

ADA COUNTY, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO