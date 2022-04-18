A snowy spring: La Crosse continues to see cold

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — It seems like the cold is never-ending, especially as as April draws to an end, but the cold weather this time of year is not uncommon.

The saying goes April showers bring May flowers.

“It was 70 degrees back in New York City, just saying. We feel boo about the weather,” Jayce Bartok, a visitor, said.

In La Crosse, the only showers April has brought are snow showers.

“Normally I like the snow, but I am a little sick of it at this point we’re at towards the end of April, so you’d think we would be done,” Molly Kalous, a student at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, said.

But snow showers at this time of year are not out of the ordinary.

“We actually average 2.9 inches of snow in April,” meteorologist Bill Graul said.

Graul says there are two reasons behind the snow and cold weather this year.

“We’ve been in a persistent Northwest flow. That continues to bring cooler air southeastward into the area out of Canada,” he said.

Graul also says at times strong low-pressure systems briefly bring warm air up from the South, leading to a few warmer days. When the storm system departs, the weather becomes colder.

“They pull a lot of cold air southward out of Canada and then you get those drastic cool downs,” Graul said.

For the month of April, you don’t want to be unprepared.

“I didn’t bring a jacket here because I thought it would be warm so I’m just wearing layers of sweatshirts right now,” Jaxon Bartok, a visitor, said.

Because in La Crosse, anything can happen.

“Four years ago, in 2018 we had 19 inches of snow,” Graul said.

There is a chance the weather pattern changes and our temps warm quickly, but it could also remain cooler than average and we could remain cooler into May.

Graul says it’s too soon to tell where spring is headed for sure.

