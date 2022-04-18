ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

A snowy spring: La Crosse continues to see cold

By Duaa Israr
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MO00S_0fCz9TfQ00

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — It seems like the cold is never-ending, especially as as April draws to an end, but the cold weather this time of year is not uncommon.

The saying goes April showers bring May flowers.

“It was 70 degrees back in New York City, just saying. We feel boo about the weather,” Jayce Bartok, a visitor, said.

In La Crosse, the only showers April has brought are snow showers.

“Normally I like the snow, but I am a little sick of it at this point we’re at towards the end of April, so you’d think we would be done,” Molly Kalous, a student at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, said.

But snow showers at this time of year are not out of the ordinary.

“We actually average 2.9 inches of snow in April,” meteorologist Bill Graul said.

Graul says there are two reasons behind the snow and cold weather this year.

“We’ve been in a persistent Northwest flow. That continues to bring cooler air southeastward into the area out of Canada,” he said.

Graul also says at times strong low-pressure systems briefly bring warm air up from the South, leading to a few warmer days. When the storm system departs, the weather becomes colder.

“They pull a lot of cold air southward out of Canada and then you get those drastic cool downs,” Graul said.

For the month of April, you don’t want to be unprepared.

“I didn’t bring a jacket here because I thought it would be warm so I’m just wearing layers of sweatshirts right now,” Jaxon Bartok, a visitor, said.

Because in La Crosse, anything can happen.

“Four years ago, in 2018 we had 19 inches of snow,” Graul said.

There is a chance the weather pattern changes and our temps warm quickly, but it could also remain cooler than average and we could remain cooler into May.

Graul says it’s too soon to tell where spring is headed for sure.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

All natural trails in La Crosse now open

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The opening of the Upper Hixon Forest Thursday signaled that all natural trails in La Crosse are open, as paved trails have been. Nonetheless, Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department staffers remind users that trails need time to dry out after rain events. Footprints and ruts left behind in muddy trails contribute to erosion and rough, bumpy...
LA CROSSE, WI
WDBJ7.com

Cold, windy conditions continue through the weekend

An upper level system along with a series of fronts brought waves of snow and rain showers to our area Saturday. We should see any rain/snow chance taper off tonight as the system moves east. BRING IN THE PLANTS: Highs will mainly read in the upper 40s to low 50s...
VINTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Crosse, WI
WLWT 5

Cincinnati to see cold weather for a few more days

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati will stay cold until a warm up arrives in a few days. Sunday morning will see mostly cloudy skies with a few possibly lingering flurries or a light snow shower. Clearing will take place as we go toward lunch time today, but things won't warm up...
CINCINNATI, OH
103.7 THE LOON

Longtime Central Minnesota Radio Personality Dies

ST. CLOUD -- A longtime central Minnesota radio personality has died. Former Stereo 98 program director Mark Sprint died Sunday of natural causes. He was 74. Sprint hosted the Sprint Stint on WWJO 98.1 FM on what would become known as 98-Country. Over his nearly two-decade career in St. Cloud,...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Hot 104.7

FREE Hams For Folks In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota

Here is how to get a FREE Holiday Ham at locations in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. Check out this schedule. As we have all seen grocery prices have been climbing fast and furious. If you are food insecure and would like to get a free Easter Hormel ham here is how to find a location handing out hams.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#New York City#Canada
B105

Lucky Motorists Film Wild Elk Herd Crossing Wisconsin Highway

A lot of people don't know that we have wild elk right here in Wisconsin. Elk used to roam all across North America, but they disappeared from Wisconsin back in the 1880s due to hunting and habit losses. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reintroduced elk into the state back in 1995, and then again in 2015. Now there are estimated to be over 400 elk in the state. A couple of lucky motorists got to witness a nice sized herd up close.
WISCONSIN STATE
UPMATTERS

Car bulldozes into gas pumps at Wisconsin Kwik Trip

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A Kwik Trip in central Wisconsin had some serious damage after a car drove a little too close to the gas pumps. The Kwik Trip reportedly located on North Central Avenue in Marshfield had a recent crash involving a vehicle and one of its gas pumps. There was debris flung feet from the scene of the crash.
MARSHFIELD, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
B105

A Four-Bedroom Mini Castle Is For Sale In Hartford, Wisconsin

Picture this: you are driving through an ordinary neighborhood when you spot a castle. Yes, an actual home disguised as a castle. It's not something you see everyday but it exists and in Wisconsin no less! I came across a listing for this home while browsing the web and I was absolutely shocked when I saw the photo of this home. I was even more shocked when I looked at the photos of the inside!
HARTFORD, WI
106.9 KROC

Wisconsin Home for Sale Sticks Out Like a Sore Thumb

I don't know how to feel about this house that's for sale in Hartford, Wisconsin. I appreciate how unique it is (it's a freaking castle!) but also I feel like I would hate living next door to this house because it sticks out so much compared to the surrounding homes. The rest of the homes all look like your normal suburban homes and then you have this castle. Check out proof on Google Maps.
HARTFORD, WI
KROC News

Hilarious R Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
WIFR

Name released of Wisconsin man found dead in Rock River

ALTOONA, Wis. (WIFR) - Dennis R. Schattie, a 79 year old Altoona, Wis. resident has been identified Monday as the person found by Rockford police near the Rock River last week. Schattie was found dead near Fordam dam Tuesday, April 12 and police deemed his death suspicious due to the...
ALTOONA, WI
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Yards Uprooted By Hungry Large Critters After Snow Melt

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s about time for spring yard work to begin, but some Minneapolis neighbors are facing backyards uprooted, left with big patches of dirt. Two homes in the Linden Hills neighborhood in southwest Minneapolis woke up to this muddy mess in their yards this week. Matthew Eickman, CEO of Abra Kadabra Environmental Services, says this much yard damage is rare after the spring melt, but not unheard of. “To me it looks like something’s looking for food,” said Eickman. “It appears as if a larger animal was kind of pulling out all of the grass back. Looks like there was some...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

2 million pound food drive benefiting Salvation Army continuing in La Crosse, Monroe counties

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Morrie’s Auto Group, with dealerships all over the Coulee Region, is pushing to collect 2 million pounds of food duringr the month of March to benefit The Salvation Army. You can help in two ways. You can make a monetary donation online at salacrosse.org. Or, you can drop off non-perishable food at the following locations through...
LA CROSSE, WI
KROC News

Have You Ever Seen this Creature Roaming Rochester Streets?

I like to think I'm pretty well-versed in the animals and plants that you can find around Minnesota. I went to a high school my junior and senior year that focused a lot on that kind of stuff. And yet I was still shocked when my husband sent me the picture above the other day from outside our Rochester apartment.
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
574K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy