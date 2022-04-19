ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kane County, IL

Elgin Man Dies After Being Ejected From Vehicle in Kane County Crash

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 26-year-old man is dead after he was ejected from his vehicle during a single-car crash in suburban Plato Township on Saturday morning. According to...

Jendrysik Tammy
2d ago

This young man was ejected (not wearing a seatbelt) and died - and the person who wrote this article ended it by saying “no citations were issued.” 🙄seriously?

