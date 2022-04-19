Elgin Man Dies After Being Ejected From Vehicle in Kane County Crash
A 26-year-old man is dead after he was ejected from his vehicle during a single-car crash in suburban Plato Township on Saturday morning. According to...www.nbcchicago.com
This young man was ejected (not wearing a seatbelt) and died - and the person who wrote this article ended it by saying “no citations were issued.” 🙄seriously?
