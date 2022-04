TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Even as the former White Lakes Mall comes down, a civil lawsuit against its owners is moving forward. Mainline Printing, which occupies the north end of the property near SW Croix and SW Topeka Blvd., filed a lawsuit in March 2021 against KDL, Inc., the development company owned by Kent Lindemuth. It alleged the owner neglected the property, leading it to severely deteriorate.

