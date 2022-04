Originally published April 18 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities mother says she wants answers after her son’s teacher cut his hair without her permission. The incident happened during the school day last week. Because he is only 12, we are protecting his identity. One thing is for sure: He was proud of the afro he was growing. “It was actually growing pretty well, actually he was thinking about all kind of styles he wanted to do with it,” said Daetney McReynolds, the boy’s mother. That’s why his parents were shocked when he came home from school last Monday. “And he said, ‘Are you guys...

